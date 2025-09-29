Hope rises for Super Eagles after FIFA deducts S-Africa’s 3points

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has deducted three points from South African male national team, Bafana Bafana, for fielding a suspended player during its 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Lesotho, reducing the group C leader’s point accumulation to 14.

FIFA, meanwhile, awarded a 3-0 win and three points to Lesotho, dashing the rainbow nation’s hopes of joining elite countries that have qualified for the 2026 world cup in the United States.

The decision was announced on Monday by the global football body after reviewing Lesotho’s petition against South Africa, accusing the southern nation fielding an ineligible player during the game, an offence that attracts points deduction by FIFA.

As it stands, the Bafana Bafana, who were group leaders before FIFA’s proclamation, are now second on 14 points, same as Benin Republic, who have now climbed to the summit due to a superior goal difference.

Both teams are three points ahead of the Nigerian senior male team, Super Eagles, who are third on on the log with 11 points.

To qualify for the tournament, the Cheetahs will not only be gunning for a victory in their last two remaining away games to Rwanda and Nigeria but also try to better the South African team and, possibly, the chasing Super Eagles in points and all goal permutations.

South Africa, also with two games remaining against neighbours, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda also has the same goal to win the games and edge out Benin’s goal involvement.

The Super Eagles, whose fate has slipped their grasp, have a more daunting task as they must win their last games against Lesotho and Benin with sufficient goals and also hope that South Africa drop points.

There is also a chance to qualify as one of the four best second placed teams in all the groups who will be engaged in a play-off. What this means is, the second placed team in the group will have to get the required points to be part of the four teams from other groups.

Getting into the latter stages of the qualifiers, Group C is arguably the most competitive as any of the three teams can still qualify and in reverse miss out.