Just In: FIFA declares NFF president eligible for council membership election

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has declared President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, eligible to contest for council membership.

FIFA added that the decision to clear the NFF president was reached after its review committee findings indicated that Pinnick had no incriminating issue leveled against him.

In a letter dated January 26, the Chairman of the FIFA Review Committee, Mukul Mudgal, informed Pinnick of his eligibility to contest for a seat on the global football governing body.

The letter reads: “We refer to our correspondence dated 18 November 2020 regarding the subject matter. In this regard, we kindly inform you that the Review Committee has declared you eligible for the position of member of the FIFA Council”.

Before the football body declaration, Pinnick had disclosed his intention to vie for membership of the FIFA Council, which is the highest decision-making body in world football, back in November 2020.

He had initially been tipped to join the race to become President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), but opted to join the FIFA Council instead.