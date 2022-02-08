JUST IN: FG withdraws suit against hotelier link to Timothy Adegoke’s murder

The Federal Government has withdrawn the murder case filed against a hotelier, Ramon Adedoyin, and nine others linked to the murder of Timothy Adegoke in Osun State.

Following the withdrawal, the apex government has concluded plans to send the case file on Adegoke’s death to the Osun State government for onward prosecution since the alleged murder was perpetrated in Ile-Ife.

It had filed a case before a high court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for prosecution after the Nigerian Police arrested the hotelier and six others as well as declaring three other suspects linked to the case wanted for allegedly been in involved in the activities that resulted in the postgraduate student’s death.

The apex government’s notice of discontinuance was sighted by The Guild on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after alerting the court of his plans on the case that had continued to generate reactions across the country.

It’s notice, which was contained in charge number CR/015/2022, and dated February 7, 2022, informed counsel to the 64-year-old Adedoyin and other suspects including Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuwa, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Adekunle.

According to the government, all parties should take notice that the complainant discontinues all of the proceedings in this case against the above-named defendants for further investigation.

The government request came after Femi Falana, the counsel to Adegoke, wrote to the apex government requesting that since the crime was committed in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the case should be referred to the Osun State Attorney General which will enable it to be heard in an Osun State High Court.

It would be recalled that Adegoke, an MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, died in November 2021 in Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife.

After his death, the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Adedoyin, and six others have been arrested and slammed with charges while three others are still at large.

The Adegoke family however got in touch with Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, to take over the prosecution of the case.

