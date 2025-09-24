JUST IN: FG unveils theme, program for 65th independence anniversary

As part of activities to mark the country’s 65th Independence Day anniversary on October 1, 2025, the Federal Government has unveiled the official theme and program for the nationwide celebration, outlining events aimed at fostering national unity and showcasing Nigeria’s achievements since gaining independence.

To kick off the celebrations, tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation”, key events have been scheduled, including a Juma’at Prayer on Friday, 26th September at 1 p.m., followed by an Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 28th September at 10 a.m.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, who also stated that a World Press Conference will be held on Monday, 29th September at 10 a.m.

According to the statement, “The theme for Nigeria at 65 underscores the need for unity, collaboration, and patriotism among the public sector, private sector, civil society, and the citizenry, towards building a nation characterised by sustainable peace, prosperity, and progress.

“Since achieving independence on October 1, 1960, the nation has successfully navigated difficulties and achieved notable advancements in diverse economic sectors. This necessitates collective efforts to solidify these gains and pursue loftier objectives, aiming to forge a powerful nation for all citizens.

“It is expected that government activities and programmes will align with the official theme to ensure the message resonates in all areas of our collective national endeavours, in the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”