JUST IN: FG to pay IPOB leader, Kanu, N1bn over house invasion

A High Court sitting in Abia State has declared that the raid conducted by Federal Government agencies on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s home was illegal and ordered that the government pay Kanu N1 billion as damages for violating his fundamental human rights.

Also, the court ordered that the apex government should apologies to the IPOB leader for invading his privacy and adopt a political solution to the face-off between it and Kanu.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital, Justice Ben Anya, rejected the Nigerian government’s applications challenging its jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s fundamental human rights suit and directed that the central government return him to Kenya, where he was extradited back to Nigeria.

During the proceedings, the judge stressed that the counsel to the FG did not defend the apex government enough when the plaintiff presented evidence to buttress their arguments within the courtroom.

Kanu, through his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had initiated the fundamental human rights suit against the Nigerian government for deploying its agencies to invade his house over four years ago.

In the suit filed before the law court, Ejimakor had urged the court to declare the invasion of the residence of the IPOB leader in Abia State in 2017 as unlawful and an infringement of his constitutional right.

The counsel to the IPOB leader appealed that the court should declare Kanu’s rearrest and torture in Kenya as well as Nigeria by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) last year as unlawful.

The suit, which Ejimakor filed in August, further sought the court to stop the Nigerian government from prosecuting Kanu, as well as mandate the court to release the IPOB leader and tender a public apology among others.

