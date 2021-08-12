JUST IN: FG takes delivery of additional 177,600 COVID-19 vaccines

As part of the effort to prevent another lockdown across Nigeria, the Federal Government has taken delivery of 177,600 doses of Coronavirus vaccines donated by the African Union (AU) for administration on Nigerians.

The single-shot vaccines produced by Johnson and Johnson (J&J) were acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), with support from Afrexim bank.

After receiving the vaccines on Thursday, Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, said that Nigeria has procured nearly 40 million doses of the vaccine through AVAT and that more vaccines would be received soon.

As gathered, Nigeria was expected to step up its Covid vaccination program after receiving over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States (US) government recently.

It was learnt that only about one percent of the population has been vaccinated, so far by the health experts across the country, just as the second phase of the national vaccination programme would be kicking off next Monday.

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control, the vaccines were partly manufactured in Africa and were expected to be deployed in hard-to-reach areas, to eliminate the need for travel for a second dose.

