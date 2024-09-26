JUST IN: FG suspends two prison officers link to Bobrisky’s N15M bribe allegations

Following N15 million bribery allegations made by popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, the Federal Government has suspended two senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, to allow for proper investigations.

The central government noted that the indefinite suspension is part of the strategies to ensure zero tolerance for corruption in the country.

The two senior officers were: Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State, Michael Anugwa, and Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos, Sikiru Adekunle.

