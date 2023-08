After due consideration of it allegations against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the Federal Government has applied to withdraw the illegal possession of firearms charge filed against the financial expert at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Aside from that, the central government has concluded plans to file 20 new charges against Emefiele at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

