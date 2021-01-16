Just In: FG shuts down NIMC headquarters ahead NIN, SIMs integration deadline

The Federal Government has shut down the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, barely three days to the deadline set for integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN).

It said that there was no reason for NIN applicants to approach the headquarters again for their registration since NIMC had created 20 additional centers in the country’s seat of power to aid quick data capturing exercise before January 19, 2021 deadline for mobile phone subscribers with NIN to perform the SIMs linkage and February 9, 2021 for subscribers without NIN to complete the integration.

Announcing the directive on Saturday, NIMC Spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Pantami, approved the directives.

Adegoke said the minister reactivated 20 other centers within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier for applicants effective Monday, January 18, 2021.

He advised members of the public, residents, and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for NIN to use any of the 20 NIMC accredited centers.