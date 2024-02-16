The Federal Government through its Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has sealed a popular supermarket in Abuja, Sahad Store, for hoarding and fixing prices of food higher than the approved tag.

Before sealing the commercial outfit, the government alleged that management of the supermarket was shortchanging customers by placing prices on foodstuff other than the price tag at the shelves.

The store was sealed on Friday by the agency enforcement team led by FCCPC Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi.

This came barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to tackle factors responsible for food crisis across the country.

Briefing journalists on the sidelines of the event, Abdullahi said the commission’s preliminary investigation confirmed that the management of the supermarket were short changing customers.

He said the store will remain sealed until the completion of the further investigation.