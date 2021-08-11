JUST IN: FG returns toll plaza to major roads, approves fees

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to rebuild toll plazas on major roads and collect revenue to repay loans and other expenses incurred during their construction as well as for regular maintenance of road network across Nigeria.

It said that under the new tolling system, prioritise would be on the use of technology for collection of toll on major roads and that Cars plying the roads would be mandated to pay N200; Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) N300, Private Buses N300, Commercial Buses N150, and Luxury Buses as well as Trucks N500.

The apex government, on Wednesday, explained that bicycles, tricycles, motorcycles, diplomatic vehicles, military, as well as paramilitary vehicles would be exempted from paying the toll fees.

As gathered, some of the roads, under concession, that may be toll by the government were: Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin, and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

Others were: Kano-Shuari, Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme Border.

The apex government reintroduced the revenue system barely 17 years after the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo scrapped toll gates across the country over embezzlement and other irregularities.

MORE DETAILS LATER

