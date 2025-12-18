JUST IN: FG reopens 47 unity schools after safety assessment

The Federal Government has reopened the 47 unity schools that were previously closed amid heightened security concerns, following a thorough safety assessment that confirmed enhanced protective measures are now in place.

The schools were initially shut following mass abductions of schoolchildren and attacks in states across the North-West, North-East, North-Central, and parts of the South of the country.

This development comes weeks after the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, dealt a heavy blow to armed groups terrorising schools and communities, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to tackle insecurity decisively.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday, noting that affected students can now resume their studies without further disruption.

The ministry reassured parents, guardians, and the general public that the safety, welfare, and well-being of students remain the government’s highest priority.

It also expressed appreciation to parents, school administrators, and students for their cooperation and patience, and reiterated its resolve to sustain a secure, stable, and uninterrupted education system across the nation.

The government further noted that security architecture within and around the schools had been strengthened, paving the way for the safe return of students and the resumption of academic activities, including examinations in several colleges.

According to the statement, “The decision to reopen the Unity Colleges reflects the administration’s determination to ensure that no child is denied access to education due to security concerns.

“Education remains a central pillar of this administration’s human capital development agenda and a key driver of national growth. Accordingly, the government remains committed to safeguarding the academic calendar.