Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. creates soft loans for PSP operators, targets…

The Guild

Kano Agro body to construct 200 local milk production,…

The Guild

Nigeria Army kill gunmen during airstrike operations in Akwa…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: FG releases fleeing Jos inmates’ identities

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Barely three days after Jos Custodial Centre fell under attack with 252 inmates fleeing, the Federal Government has released the identities of the prisoners that have left the correctional centre and were yet to return.

The apex government through the Nigerian Correctional Services has disclosed that more names and pictures would be released to further alert Nigerians and to aid their re-arrest by law enforcement agencies.

Pictures and other details of the fleeing inmates were released by the Correctional services on Wednesday after the expiration of the window given to the fleeing inmates to return to the custodial centre.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Guild 5454 posts 39 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: