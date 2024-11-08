JUST IN: FG recovers crashed Rivers helicopter black box from lagoon

The Federal Government has confirmed recovery of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated Sikorsky SK76 helicopter that crashed in Rivers State.

Through the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the apex government disclosed that the recovery exercise was done in conjunction with the Search and Recovery partners NNPC, NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and HydroDive.

Meanwhile NSIB disclosed that three persons from the eight people aboard including the pilot and his assistant, were yet to be found two weeks after the accident.

