JUST IN: FG records 20 additional Cholera deaths, 1,142 new cases

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed that 1,142 new suspected Cholera cases and 20 additional patients have died across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

NCDC added that the new records increased cholera death toll 176 from 156 and the suspected cases from 4,809 to 5,951.

Aside from that, the agency noted that one death was recorded as of August 20, 2024 but the circumstances surrounding the demise was yet to be ascertained by medical experts.

In a chart released by NCDC on Tuesday through its official social media handle, 121 new cases were discovered, a reduction from previous records in July.

The agency disclosed that the cholera outbreak has spread to the entire country with each state recording at least one case within the period under review.

Earlier, the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, noted that the predominant age affected was five years old, while males account for 52 per cent of cases and females account for the rest.

He, however, said there was a 5.6 per cent decline in the number of cases in this reporting week (8th -14th July) as compared to the preceding week.

“As of July 15, 2024, we have recorded 3,623 suspected cases and, unfortunately, 103 deaths across 34 states plus the Federal Capital Territory and 187 Local Government Areas, with a cumulative case fatality rate of 2.8 per cent since the beginning of the year. The predominant age affected is 5 years old while males account for 52 per centof cases and females account for the rest.

“Furthermore, there was a 5.6 per cent decline in the number of cases in this reporting week (8th -14th July) as compared to the preceding week. We also recorded a drop in the case fatality rate from 2.9 per cent to 2.8 per cent. Definitely, there is a decline in case fatality rate from week 24 when the spike started to the present week. Whereas ongoing current efforts at the national and some state levels might have been yielding some results and are largely responsible for the decline being reported, however, given the trend from previous years, we know it is not Uhuru yet.

“The trend analysis from previous outbreaks shows the peak of the outbreak usually coincides with the peak of the rainy season, which is still some weeks ahead. Also, some of the northern traditional hotspot states have been reporting fewer number of cases, which may be connected with the delayed onset of the rainy season in this part of the country,” he said.