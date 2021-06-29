Just In: FG re-arrests IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has disclosed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is in its custody following his arrest and extradition to the country.

It explained that the collaboration between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol led to the arrest of the wanted proscribed group leader.

Confirming the arrested on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN), noted that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.

He added that upon his arrest, Kanu would be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, and management of an unlawful society.

