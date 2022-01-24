Report on Interest
JUST IN: FG puts fuel subsidy removal on hold after Labour unions threat

By The Guild

The Federal Government has concluded plans to put the removal of fuel subsidy on hold with a decision to make provisions for the subsidy payment beyond June 2022, the earlier approved date for its cancellation.

 

