JUST IN: FG promotes over 3,850 prison guards, promises better welfare

As part of measures to boost morale of correctional centres personnel, the Federal Government has approved the promotion of 3,852 prison officers to new ranks, ending two of waiting after undergoing the examination processes..

The Central Government through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFISB), said that the promotion of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) officers would take effect from 1st January, 2020, when they should have been assume their new offices.

The promotion was revealed through a statement released by the National Public Relations Officer for NCS, Umar Abubakar, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

A breakdown of the 3,852 officials showed that 48 Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACCs) were promoted to Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC) while 66 Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSCs) got elevated to the rank of Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACC).

Others were 197 Superintendents of Corrections (SCs) elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSC); 307 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections (DSCs) promoted to Superintendents of Corrections (SCs); 441 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC I) elevated to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corrections (DSC); 1,175 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC II) promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Corrections (ASC I) while 1,209 Inspector of Corrections (IC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II).

Also 17 Inspectors of Corrections (IC II) promoted to ASC II, and a total of 392 officers who acquired additional qualifications were upgraded from Assistant and Inspectorate cadres to the superintendent cadre.

According to the statement, The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, while congratulating the promoted officers, charged them to see their elevations as a call for more work and dedication to duty.

“He therefore implored them to justify their elevation by adding value to service delivery. He assures all officers and men of his commitment and zeal towards improving staff welfare so as to motivate them to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently”.

