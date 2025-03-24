27.4 C
JUST IN: FG promises Corp members payment of N77,000 allowance backlog

After several months of delays, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) can now heave a sigh of relief after the Federal Government promised to clear the backlog of the newly approved N77,000 monthly allowance.

The federal government confirmed that all serving corps members, including those enrolled when the increment was approved, will receive arrears covering the outstanding payments.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, reaffirmed this commitment during an appearance on a Television program on Monday.

Although he assured that the government is set to pay the backlog, he did not provide a specific timeline for the disbursement.

The government announced an increase in corps members’ stipends from N33,000 to N77,000 in September 2024, but its implementation has faced setbacks.

Despite repeated assurances, the revised payment has not yet commenced, a development that has caused the young graduate to raise concerns over persistent delay.

