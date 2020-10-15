Just In: FG okays reopening of NYSC orientation camps

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps after it closure over outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

It said that the Corp members scheduled to embark on the one-year service would be able to access the reorientation camps next month, November 10.

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, announced the reopening of the orientation camps through a statement on Thursday.

Dare said that the camps, which were shutdown seven months ago over COVID-19 outbreak, would be reopened for students already shortlisted for service to complete the exercise.

According to him, the orientation camps would be reopened in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines outlined set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the country.