JUST IN: FG okays Lagos, Abuja for international flight resumption

The Federal Government has approved Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja airports for resumption of international flights in the country.

It said that the airports would be opened on 29th of August, 2020 and that protocols and procedures would be announced before approved date for resumption.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who made the announcement on Monday in a statement released on his official social media handle, stated that the two airports were chosen to ensure gradual reopening of international flights into and out of the country.

He said: “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience”.