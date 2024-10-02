JUST IN: FG, Lagos Govt. fight over Lekki scheme ownership

President Bola Tinubu May have to wade in to avoid another legal battle between the Federal Government and Lagos State Government over ownership of the Okunde bluewater scheme in Lekki axis of the state.

The face-off that had been brewing over many weeks has resulted in show of strength between the central government through the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, with each claiming ownership of the multi-million naira scheme in Lekki.

The show of strength came to public notice on Wednesday when the Lagos State Government delegation led by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, visited the scheme and realized that NIWA had taken possession of the property.

As gathered, Alebiosu, who led the team which include the Permanent Secretary for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Sotire, became furious that the property belong to Lagos State Government and shouldn’t be possessed by NIWA.

The commissioner, it was learnt had recently taken possession of the scheme which was alleged to have been illegally occupied by the NIWA and miscreants.

But acting on a tip off, the team again visited on Wednesday morning only to discover that NIWA had taken over the scheme, again. This however led to a repossession of the scheme by the Lagos state government officials.

It will be recalled that the Ekundayo Alebiosu led Ministry of waterfront infrastructure development had two weeks ago launched an aggressive takeover of schemes illegally occupied by miscreants and NIWA.