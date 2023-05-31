JUST IN: FG, labour unions disagree over new fuel price, others

The meeting between the Federal Government and labour unions on the removal of fuel subsidy has ended in without both parties reaching a consensus on the matter.

Both parties left the negotiation table after the workers’ representatives demanded that the apex government reverse its decision before coming forward for negotiation; a recommendation that was rejected by the opposing party.

The meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja was said to have started at about 4pm and ended four hours after with all parties holding to their conviction on the subsidy removal.

Representatives of the Federal Government, includes Dele Alake, the spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu; and the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari.

Others government officials present during the meeting were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Edo State former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Organised Labour was represented by the Nigerians Labour Congress (NLC) National President, Joe Ajaero; and the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo.

After several hours of meeting with the Federal Government, the NLC demanded that the Federal Government return to status quo by reversing the price of fuel before resuming negotiations with the NLC.

Ajaero, who criticised the removal of subsidy, stated that status quo must be returned before any formal engagement between the workers and the government representatives, saying the move was to protect their members and proffer additional solutions.

The NLC insisted that the Federal Government did not enter into any conversation even on palliative measures for Nigerians, hence the rejection of the latest announcement.

The union said it had decided to reconvene with its members to determine the next line of action.

Conversely, Alake described the meeting as robust, adding that talks would continue between both parties on the subsidy removal.

He expressed hope that the parties would reach a reasonable conclusion at its next adjourned meeting.

Before the meeting, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and House Of Representatives have backed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove subsidy completely.

However, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) argued the President could not unilaterally take a decision on subsidy removal, saying there was a reason the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari pushed the “sensitive issue” to the new government.

Fuel queues have since resurfaced across the country since the president pronouncement as Nigerians forage for the premium product.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

