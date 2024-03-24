JUST IN: FG increases 2024 Hajj fare to N6.6M

Amid unstable exchange rate, the Federal Government through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has increased the 2024 Hajj fare to N6.6 million after adding over N1.9 million as the final balance for this year’s journey to the holy nation.

It noted that intending pilgrims should proceed and pay a balance of N1,918,032.91 latest by 11:59 pm of 28th March 2024.

Meanwhile, the over N1.9 million applied to intending pilgrims already captured by NAHCON, while new applicants for this year’s pilgrimage would pay over N8 million as fee for the Hajj fare.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Usara, on the agency’s social media handle, noted that the upwards review of the fee was due to foreign exchange.

According to the statement, “However, any new registration for 2024 Hajj from today, 24th of March will attract the full sum of N8,225, 464.74 from the Adamawa/Borno axis. From the North zone,fresh depositors will pay N8, 254, 464.74 whereas fresh payments from the Southern zone will attract N8, 454, 464.74 as Hajj fare. All categories are to pay within the same deadline.

“While the Commission regrets the short notice, it has become inevitable due to Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s stern warning to Nigeria regarding the delay in adhering to the Hajj arrangement framework. Before now, NAHCON had pleaded for an extension which had been reluctantly granted and now the Ministry’s patience is wearing thin.

As for those who wish to withdraw their registration for the 2024 Hajj, they are advised to formally request for refund from their states which will be treated with all seriousness.

The next four days are crucial for stakeholders, especially those willing to intervene in support of their pilgrims, to take necessary actions and ensure smooth Hajj arrangements.

NAHCON remains committed to facilitating the pilgrimage experience for Nigerian Muslims and seeks cooperation from all parties involved”