JUST IN: FG earmarks N470bn for lecturers’ 2023 salaries, varsities’ infrastructures

As part of efforts to end the persistent strike across Federal Government-owned varsities, President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the sum of N470 billion has been earmarked for revitalization and salary enhancement of tertiary institutions in the 2023 budget estimated at N20.15 trillion.

Buhari said that the funds would assist the institutions to further care for their workers and give the facilities within the schools’ facelift as desired by the workers.

He, meanwhile, hinted that one of the major reasons the ongoing industrial strike embarked upon by the lecturers was yet to end was that his administration had maintained that agreements that the government cannot fulfill must not be assented to.

The president, who disclosed these while presenting the 2023 appropriation bill estimated at N20.15 trillion before the joint session at the National Assembly on Friday, said that the lecturers wanted the government to sign agreements that were absolutely not achievable as expected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to him, “The Government notes with dismay the crisis that has paralysed activities in the public universities in the country. We expect the staff of these institutions to show a better appreciation of the current state of affairs in the country. In the determined effort to resolve the issue, we have provided a total of 470.0 billion in the 2023 budget from our constrained resources, for revitalization and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable members, it is instructive to note that today Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“In most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level. It is imperative therefore that we introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“The Government remains committed to the implementation of agreements reached with staff unions within available resources. This is why we have remained resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we would be unable to implement. Individual institutions would be encouraged to keep faith with any agreement reached in due course to ensure stability in the educational sector.

“Government is equally committed to improving the quality of education at other levels. Recently, we implemented various incentives aimed at motivating and enhancing teachers’ development in our schools”.

