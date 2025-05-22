JUST IN: FG dismantles 1,978 illegal refineries across Niger Delta

Determined to stop crude oil theft and boost production in Nigeria, the Federal Government has dismantled 1,978 refineries operating illegally across the Niger Delta region of the country within the last two years.

Aside from that, the apex government through the military has destroyed 3,773 illegal cooking ovens and 3,849 dugouts during the period under review around the region.

Meanwhile, the central government disclosed that the troops deployed to the Northern states particularly the northeast region of the country have killed over 13,543 terrorists and other criminal elements since May 2023.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Policy and Development Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

MORE DETAILS SOON