JUST IN: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holiday for Eid celebration

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 28th and Thursday 29th June, 2023, as public holiday, to celebrate the 2023 Eid-il-Adha celebration for all Muslims faithfuls across the country.

It said that the days approved for the holiday would allow Muslim faithfuls celebrate the festive season and return to work after completion of the festivities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior,

Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who disclosed this on Monday, urged Muslims to adhere to the virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him).

Akinlade urged Muslims and Nigerians to use the season in sacrificing for the country to achieve desired development and growth.

According to the statement, “The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him), Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

