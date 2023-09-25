Report on Interest
under logo

31 inmates walk free from Kano correctional centres

The Guild

Petrol’s rising deport price may lead to nationwide scarcity

The Guild

FG restates support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO DG…

The Guild
FridayTop StoryUmmah

JUST IN: FG declares Wednesday, Sept. 27 as Eid Maolud public holiday

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of the celebration to mark birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Eid Maulud, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27 as a public holiday to mark this year’s event.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 9908 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: