JUST IN: FG declares Wednesday as Eid Maolud public holiday

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of the celebration to mark birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Eid Maulud, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27 as a public holiday to mark this year’s event.

The apex government, meanwhile appealed that celebration, which signifies the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), should also be used by Nigerians especially Muslims, who would be joining their brothers globally to mark the day, to imbibe spirit of love, patience and perseverance which were virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the date through a statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Monday.

Tunji-Ojo, who congratulated Muslims for witnessing this year’s occasion, stressed that imbibing virtues of Prophet Muhammad would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The Minister urged youths to embrace hard work and peaceful dispositions to fellow citizens irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

