JUST IN: FG declares Tuesday as public holiday for Buhari’s burial

Following the seven days of national mourning declared by President Bola Tinubu, to mourn the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July, 2025, as a public holiday to allow Nigerians to participate effectively in the burial rites of the country’s former leader.

The government stated that the holiday is a mark of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

This came barely 24 hours after the former President passed on at the age of 82 inside an Intensive Care Unit of a medical facility in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on Monday on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of President Bola Tinubu, who also cancelled the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the Minister said.

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

As earlier announced, the National flags are to fly at half-mast for the seven days of the mourning period from Sunday, 13th July, 2025. The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

MORE DETAILS SOON