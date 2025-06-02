JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid Adha

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s celebration of the Muslims festival.

It stated that the approved dates were to allow the Muslims celebrate the festive season and share better time with their loved ones across the country.

The Federal Government decision was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement issued on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday and made available to newsmen.

The minister congratulated all Muslims in Nigeria and the Diaspora on the occasion, urging the Ummah to continue to embody the spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

Tunji-Ojo also called on Nigerians to use the Eid period to pray for the peace, unity, and prosperity of the country.

“The minister assured Nigerians, that the people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is to restore Nigeria on the path of progress.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the minister urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation,” the statement added.