JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday public holiday for Eid celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 21st and Monday 24th April, 2022, as public holiday, to celebrate the 2023 Eid-il-Fitri celebration for all Muslims faithfuls across the country.

It said that the days approved for the holiday would allow Muslim faithfuls celebrate the festive season and return to work after completion.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Wednesday, congratulates all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Aregbesola, meanwhile, urged Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The self-restrain, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper”, the minister advises all Muslims.

Aregbesola assures that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to peaceful transition of government following successful elections. He assures of the government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.

The Minister commends all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country.

He urges Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and report suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility. He admonishes Nigerians also to report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application.

Aregbesola wishes all Muslims a happy Eidil-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with you all. Ameen.

