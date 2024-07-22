JUST IN: FG, Dangote meet over refinery products dispute, others

In a bid to end the face-off between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), the Federal Government has moved to resolve the ongoing dispute over quality of diesel distributed in the country.

The move by the apex government came hours after Dangote Group halted planned investment in steel, to protest NMDPRA’s act against its public image.

To resolve the issue, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), on Monday night, convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to address and resolve the ongoing issues surrounding the Dangote Refinery.

A statement by the Minister’s media aide, Nneamaka Okafor listed those present at the meeting as: Aliko Dangote, Chairman/CEO of Dangote Group, Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC).

The statement said the meeting “marks a significant step towards resolving the challenges and underscores the Minister’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector”.

Okafor said the stakeholders expressed their gratitude to the Minister for his exemplary leadership and timely intervention in facilitating this crucial dialogue.

“The meeting focused on finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the current impasse affecting the Dangote Refinery, with all parties demonstrating a commitment to collaborative and proactive problem-solving”.

The Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of the Oil and Gas sector, which is pivotal for Nigeria’s economic growth and energy security.