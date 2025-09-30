JUST IN: FG arraigns Sowore over false claims on Tinubu

The Federal Government has arraigned human rights activist and 2023 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on multiple charges after prosecutors accused him of spreading false claims about President Bola Tinubu through social media posts.

Also listed as defendants in the case are global tech giants Meta (owners of Facebook and Instagram) and X (formerly Twitter).

The arraignment is taking place at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the Sahara publisher has been docked on a five-count charge bordering on cybercrime and false publication.

According to the charge sheet, Sowore is accused of using his verified X handle to post, “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

Court filings allege that the publication contravenes Section 24(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2024, which prohibits the use of computer systems to transmit false statements capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Government prosecutors contend that the statement was intended to incite unrest and disrupt public peace.

More details to follow.