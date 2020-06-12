Just In: FG approves over N16bn home renovation loan for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that N16.2 billion loan has been released to atleast 19,210 citizens to assist in the renovation of their homes.

Buhari added that the funds were released by the government to reduce the housing deficit in the country, even as he said that 1,200 housing units have been added to the home stock to ensure that Nigerians have affordable shelter at their disposal in the country.

The President, who disclosed the huge loan released by the government on Friday during his Democracy Day broadcast on Friday, stated that these actions were geared towards the provision of affordable housing for the low and middle-income earners in Nigeria.

He said: “Our pursuit of affordable housing for the low and middle-income earners has received a boost with the delivery of 1,200 housing units, provision of 520 service plots with infrastructure through a Public-Private Sector partnership and the issuance of 868 mortgages totaling N7.7 Billion. Similarly, Home Renovation Loans totaling N16.2 Billion have been granted to 19,210 people”.

To ensure the citizens have improved standard of living, Buhari stated that efforts were ongoing to expand water supply in the country to reduce stress Nigerians undergo daily in order to have access to potable water in the state.

Sanwo-Olu added: “To enable sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the social, cultural, environmental and economic development needs of all Nigerians, we continue to expand our water supply, irrigation and dam facilities”.