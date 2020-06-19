Report on Interest
Just In: FG approves N4.5bn allowance for striking doctors

By The Guild

In bid to fast-track return of striking resident medical doctors to hospitals, the Federal Government has released the sum of N4.5 billion to 31 Federal Teaching and Medical Centres across the country.

The fund, according to the government, would cover hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May, which had been complaints of the medical staff before embarking on ongoing strike.

In an interview with newsmen on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, assured the striking medical staff that their welfare is paramount to Buhari led administration.

