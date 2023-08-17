JUST IN: FG approves N185bn post-subsidy removal palliatives for states, FCT

Following removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government has approved N185 billion to the 36 state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to cushion impact of the adjustment in price of the products after subsidy payment was stopped.

A breakdown of the money showed that each of the state and FCT Abuja would receive N5 billion, to assist residents cope with the effect brought about by the subsidy removal.

