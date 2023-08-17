JUST IN: FG approves N185bn post-subsidy palliatives for states

Following removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government has approved N185 billion to the 36 state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to cushion impact of the adjustment in price of the products after subsidy payment was stopped.

A breakdown of the money showed that each of the state and FCT Abuja would receive N5 billion, to assist residents cope with the effect brought about by the subsidy removal.

The funds was released by the Central Government to states, in order to assist the governments procure food items for distribution to the indigents in their respective states.

According to the government, 52 percent of the N5 billion were given to the state governments as grants while 48 percent would be paid back as loans.

Aside from that, the Federal Government also released five trucks of rice each to the 36 state governors, for onward distribution to the citizens in their states.

Announcing the Federal Government decision after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Borno State

Governor, Babagana Zulum, said that the move was part of the government measure to address concerns raised by the citizens.

Thursday’s development comes in the wake of the hike in the cost of food items, and petroleum owing to the removal of subsidy on the commodity, barely three months after the Tinubu administration assumed office.

Explaining further on the food procurement, Zulum said the state governors are to procure 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers.

It set up a committee, made up of the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo; the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Kwara state Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, among others, tasked with the responsibility of engaging with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the latter’s push for palliatives due to the subsidy removal.

Asides from the economic difficulties facing Nigeria in the wake of the subsidy removal, NEC also discussed security issues especially recent attacks in the northern parts of the country.

