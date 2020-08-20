Report on Interest
under logo

Natural hair trends, protective styling

The Guild

BREAKING-Another gas explosion hits Lagos, scores injure

The Guild

NIS cautions job seekers against fake recruitment exercise

The Guild
NewsNigeria

Just In: FG approves N13bn for community policing take-off

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

In a bid to address security challenges in Nigeria, the Federal Government has approved N13 billion for the commencement of community policing in the country.

DETAILS LATER

The Guild 1533 posts 13 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.