Report on Interest
under logo

Police arrests 30 suspects over Lagos NURTW factions clash

The Guild

Oil prices rise by 1% after U.S stocks drop

The Guild

FG declares Tuesday public holiday for Prophet Muhammad…

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: FG approves Lekki airport construction, Lagos Devt. vision

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
As part of efforts to boost  transportation sector, the Federal Government has approved for Lagos State Government, construction of the Lekki airports in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government area of the state.
The Lekki airport would be constructed around the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) and was expected to assist manufacturers and other business owners within the zone to transport their products abroad.
As gathered, the new airport would be offering individuals and corporate organisations options from the existing facilities across the state.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the approval and handed over the approval documents to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Ehingbeti Economic Summit in Victoria Island axis of the state.
MORE DETAILS SOON
The Guild 7589 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: