JUST IN: FG approves Lekki airport construction, Lagos Devt. vision

As part of efforts to boost transportation sector, the Federal Government has approved for Lagos State Government, construction of the Lekki airports in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government area of the state.

The Lekki airport would be constructed around the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) and was expected to assist manufacturers and other business owners within the zone to transport their products abroad.

As gathered, the new airport would be offering individuals and corporate organisations options from the existing facilities across the state.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the approval and handed over the approval documents to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Ehingbeti Economic Summit in Victoria Island axis of the state.

