JUST IN: FG adjusts curfew, introduces 4hrs movement restriction

The Federal Government has declared that it would be making adjustment on restrictions of both human and vehicular movements and introduced a new method of curfew expected to last for four hours daily.

It said that both human and vehicular movements were expected to end at 12 am and resume 4 am daily and that the move was to continue observing level of coronavirus transmission.

Announcing the adjustment during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, the Taskforce National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said that the enforcement would take effect tonight.

He said that the adjustmennt would end the earlier imposed nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am on June 1, 2020.

“I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travelers that might be returning from abroad.” he said.

