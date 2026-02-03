JUST IN: FG accuses Oyo Govt. of vandalising rail tracks

The Federal Government has accused the Oyo State Government of vandalising railway tracks and other assets belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Ibadan, an action it said could undermine rail safety and public infrastructure.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday, February 2, 2026, along the Mile One–Ten axis in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of the state, where railway facilities were reportedly dismantled and removed.

According to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the chairman of the Ibadan South-West Local Government Council, Kehinde Adeyemi Amanda, allegedly led a group of hoodlums, operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, and persons dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms to the site.

The NRC In a statement on Tuesday by its Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, claimed that the local government chairman said he was acting on the instruction of the state governor.

It alleged that rails, sleepers, signal poles and billboards were destroyed and carted away during the operation, alongside fences belonging to tenants operating within the corridor. The NRC said the affected area is a legally protected railway right-of-way.

The corporation further alleged that officers of its police command who attempted to stop the action were resisted and forced to withdraw from the scene.

Describing the incident as a serious violation of federal assets, the corporation said it was documenting the matter and would pursue appropriate security, administrative and legal actions to protect railway infrastructure and prevent further encroachment on its right-of-way across the country.

Opeifa, appealed to the Oyo State Governor to intervene by calling the local government chairman to order, warning that the situation could lead to a breakdown of law and order and continued infringement on the rights of railway workers.

He added that the corporation would continue to maintain peace and operate within the law despite what it described as provocation.