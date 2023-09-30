JUST IN: FCTA begins investigations on Abuja one-chance deceased victim

As part of measures to unravel the circumstances surrounding death Greatness Olorunfemi, a ‘one-chance’ victim in Abuja and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network, who was pushed down from a moving vehicle in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced investigations on what occurred before and after she was rushed to the Maitama District Hospital.

As such, the Office of the Mandate Secretary- Health Services and Environment, has set up an independent investigative panel with the Nigerian Police and other stakeholders to fully investigate the case, and to ensure justice is served to the victim’s family.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, gave this order in a statement released on Saturday by the Assistant Director, information for the Secretariat, Badaru Yakasai, and made available to newsmen.

Fasawe, who commiserate and extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, added that an autopsy would be carried out on the deceased.

‘Also, preparation for a Coroner’s Inquest to ascertain both the cause, and circumstances of the death of the victim will be done”, She added.

Fasawe stressed that the move to probe Olorunfemi’s death was to clear all doubts surrounding the young lady’s demise in Abuja after she was thrown off a moving vehicle.

According to the statement, “Information (including video footage) with respect to the death of a woman alleging negligence and failures of the medical team at Maitama District Hospital has come to the attention of the Office of the Mandate Secretary- Health Services & Environment.

“The information alleges that the victim was brought to the facility at approximately 8.35PM on 26th September 2023.

“The Secretariat and Mandate Secretary, Dr Dolapo Fasawe commiserate and extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased as a first matter.

“In addition, upon learning of the development, the Secretary immediately visited Maitama District Hospital which was at about 1:00 A.M 29th September 2023 after calling the Medical Director of the facility and requesting an immediate meeting at the hospital in an unscheduled visit.

“The Medical Director, Dr Imuentinyan Igbinovia provided a verbal report of what transpired which included information that the victim was brought in dead.

“In the circumstances, and for clarity, the Secretary requested an autopsy and preparation for a Coroner’s Inquest to ascertain both the cause, and circumstances of the death of the victim.

“The Secretary has been in active and constant communication with relevant parties including the family, the Police, FCCPC and others with a view to ensuring the case is properly investigated.

“As such, the Secretariat has set up an independent investigative panel with the Nigerian Police and other stakeholders to fully investigate the case, and to ensure justice is served.

“The victim was thrown out of a moving vehicle and taken to hospital by good Samaritans. We implore the general public to be vigilant and exercise caution while admonishing security agencies to strengthen security and protection measures across the FCT.

“Whilst awaiting the outcome of the investigations, the Secretariat seeks patience and discretion until the investigations are completed”.

