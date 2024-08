Hours after protesters against economic hardship returned to the from the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to push for their demands, the Nigerian Police has dispersed the demonstrators from using the sporting facilities in the seat of power.

As gathered, the law enforcement officers, who arrived earlier than the demonstrators, and aided by some masked operatives, shot into the air and released teargas to disperse the protesters.

MORE DETAILS SOON