JUST IN: Fayose’s annointed aspirant, Kolawole, wins Ekiti PDP guber primary

By News Desk

By The Guild

The former chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the party after edging out an ex-governor, Segun Oni, and other aspirants contesting to represent PDP during the election.

Kolawole was declared winner of the primary by the electoral committee led by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, after polling more votes than other aspirants vying to become PDP’s standard-bearer ahead of the June 18 governorship election in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

