JUST IN: Fayose endorses Tinubu’s second-term re-election

As the upcoming election gains momentum and politicians begin to take sides in the highly anticipated presidential poll, the Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu, endorsing him for a re-election bid.

Fayose also endorsed the incumbent Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy in their bid for a second term.

The former governor’s announcement came during a rally held in Ado Ekiti on Monday, to endorse Oyebanji and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

“On behalf of this very good people of Ekiti, I want to join all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly Ekiti people, Ekiti leaders and followers, to endorse publicly, without reservation, the President and Commander of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second time. I am going to call him because that is the reason why we are here. I am going to endorse our own governor, Abayomi Oyebaji, and his deputy, for a second time.

