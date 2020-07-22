Report on Interest
JUST IN: Fayemi tests coronavirus positive, to go on isolation

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

He explained that his positive status was coming after his third test for the viral infection.

The Governor, through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, said that he had proceeded into self-isolation and began treatment protocol for the deadly respiratory disease.

Fayemi also revealed that the Deputy Governor will continue with the task of governance in his absence.

