JUST IN: Fayemi tests coronavirus positive, to go on isolation

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
He explained that his positive status was coming after his third test for the viral infection.
The Governor, through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, said that he had proceeded into self-isolation and began treatment protocol for the deadly respiratory disease.
Fayemi also revealed that the Deputy Governor will continue with the task of governance in his absence.
I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I'm generally ok and I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I'm delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF
— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) July 22, 2020