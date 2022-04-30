JUST IN: Fasting continues after Saudi declares no moon on sight

The Saudi Arabian moon-sighting committee has announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted and that fasting would continue on Sunday, marking the last day of the holy month of Ramadan in 2022.

It said that Eid-al-Fitr celebration across its country would now fall on Monday, May 2 after the month of Ramadan would have completed 30th.

According to the committee, the date was decided after all the observatories deployed for the search were unable to sight the crescent moon on Saturday.

Also confirming the development, the country’s Supreme Court, its highest decision-making body, stated that the crescent for the new month was not sighted and that fasting continues.

Earlier, the director of the astronomical observatory at the University of Al-Majma’ah, Abdullah al-Khudairi, said that although the atmosphere was clear, it depends on almighty Allah to determine its appearance.

“The atmosphere is suitable for observing the crescent Shawwal 1443 but mathematically the moon will set before the sun, and this means that there is little to no chance for the crescent to be seen today.”

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had earlier called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1443, on Saturday evening.

On the other hand, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations mark the end of the month-long fast. Eid al-Fitr is traditionally celebrated with large gatherings for worshippers to pray and break their fasts.

In Islam, Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar or lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

