JUST IN: Fashion stylist, baby report before Police over petrol-souvenirs distribution

In compliance with law and order in Lagos State, a fashion stylist, and the Erelu Okin, Pearl Ogbulu, and her baby have reported before the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police, following her invitation on the distribution of jerry cans filled with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) as souvenirs during her coronation party in the state.

It was gathered she and her daughter reported to the police for questioning and explained that the actions were not intentional but just to assist Nigerians that would be attending his coronation party not to queue for the product while returning home from the event.

As learnt, she and her baby walked into the Police Command in Ikeja on Tuesday, as a way to prevent the policemen from embarking on a search for her over the incident.

A source at the Command told our correspondent that Erelu Okin and her daughter walked into the Command at about 9:30 am and that she identified herself and explained the reasons for her visit.

The source told The Guild that the traditional chief stated that her visit was due to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi’s directive that she presents herself for questioning over the incident that occurred last weekend in Oniru axis of Eti-Osa Local Government.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

