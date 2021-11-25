Just in: Family, others lay Baba Suwe remains to rest amid eulogies

In accordance with Islamic rites, family members, Nollywood actors and actresses have laid veteran comedian, Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe remains to rest, amid eulogies from governors, individuals and corporate Organisations across the country and abroad.

The body of the late comedian was laid to rest at his home in Ewu-Elepe axis powers f Ikorodu Local Government, in a grave dug beside his late wife, Monsurat, who was also a comedienne and had passed on years ago.

